Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Gets Trailer, Release Date & Track List

This morning’s Persona live stream was packed with updates on all three Persona dance games, including the upcoming Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. Set for release on PS4, the game puts the cast of Persona 5 in motion as players work through rhythm challenges to the sound of a brand new track list. The stream revealed the game’s release date, track list, trailer, and more, which you can check out below:

In an upcoming issue of Famitsu (via Gematsu) the game’s composer, Ryota Kudoka, mentions the way that the two new rhythm games seek to change what the first one did. With the elimination of story mode, something new is set to replace it. “Deep and serious stories will develop through these games,” said Kudoka, “but we want to put in crazy elements and colorful elements that cannot be done in the main story.” That’ll be done through the music, and the way characters interact during dances, but there’s likely something more waiting in the midst. Stay tuned on that around the 27th, when Famitsu is scheduled to feature the game in its next issue.

Here’s the game’s full track list:

Rivers in the Desert

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There (Jazztronik Remix)

Keeper of Lust

Blooming Villain (Atlus Konishi Remix)

Hoshi to Bokura to (Tofubeats Remix)

Tokyo Daylight (Atlus Kozuka Remix)

Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There

Rivers in the Desert (Mito Remix)

Blooming of Villain

Life Goes On

Price

Whims of Fate (Yukihiro Fuktomi Remix)

Beneath the Mask (KAIEN Remix)

Will Power (Shacho Remix)

Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)

Haha no Ita Hibi (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)

Life Will Change (Atlus Meguro Remix)

Jaldabaoth~Our Beginning

Last Surprise

Life Will Change

GROOVY

One Nightbreak

Rivers in the Desert (Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb2017)

Hoshi to Bokura to

Last Surprise (Jazztronik Remix)

Persona 5: Dancing Star Night is set for release on May 24, 2018 in Japan.