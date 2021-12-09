New Leak Has Persona Fans on Alert

A new leak has put Persona fans on alert. Amidst Persona 6 speculation and rumors that Persona 5 Royal is shedding its PlayStation exclusivity and coming to more platforms, a new leak has spilled the beans on an Atlus game coming to PC. What this game is, we currently don’t know, but the most likely candidates are Shin Megami Tensei V and Persona 5 Royal. In other words, it looks like one of these games is about to come to PC.

Over on Twitter, one user relays word that the Steam page of Atlus has been updated and now has 14 games. Why is this noteworthy? Well, as the user notes, until this week, it was only 13 games. In other words, another Atlus game is coming to PC via Steam, though, right now, we don’t know what game it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, the two most likely candidates are Shin Megami Tensei V and Persona 5 Royal. The former just released last month as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It wouldn’t be very surprising to see it come to PC, but this leak indicates this PC port is releasing soon, and given that the game just released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, it seems more likely this is for Persona 5 Royal. That said, every time Persona fans think Persona 5 Royal is coming to another platform — whether Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or PC — it never ends up happening.

https://twitter.com/regularpanties/status/1467849762875621378

At the moment of publishing, Atlus — nor its parent company Sega — have commented on this discovery nor the speculation it has created, and we don’t expect this to change. However, if this pattern of silence is broken, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What game you think this mystery PC port is for?

For more coverage on Persona, Shin Megami Tensei, Atlus, Sega, and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.