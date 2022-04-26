New Persona 5 Crossover Announced

✖

A new Persona 5 crossover has been announced. Rumors of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X continue to persist, but so far, there's nothing to show for all of these rumors. At this point, looks like PlayStation may be the permanent and exclusive home of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. What Persona fans can look forward to is a new Persona 5 crossover with Final Fantasy. More specifically, Persona 5 Royal x War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has been announced.

If this crossover sounds familiar it's because it happened with the Japanese version of the game back from December 2021 to January 2022. This crossover is now going global tomorrow, April 27, and running until May 31, 2022. Just like the Japanese version of this crossover, players of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will be able to earn Joker, Violet, and Queen as characters.

For those that don't know: War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a tactical RPG from Square Enix and Gumi Inc that was released back in 2019 via mobile devices, It is a spin-off of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, but it's more directly inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics.

"In the latest work of the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius series, experience a battle that has remained unknown in the world of FFBE...until now," reads an official pitch of the game. "Leonis, a small kingdom surrounded by powerful nations, has remained unconquered with the help of a curious ring bestowed upon it king by the 'Winged One.' With visions-the hopes and dreams of legendary warriors given life-on their side, Leonis could hold its own against the might of other kingdoms. But as the ever-repeating cruelty of fate would have it, even the bonds of love and friendship cannot remain unscathed. The twin princes of Leonis, Mont and Sterne, are no exception. Their feud signals the beginning of the end of the longstanding War of the Visions.In this war-torn land of rivaling nations, who will be left smiling in the dazzling light of the Crystal?

