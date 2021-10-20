Did Persona 5 Royal for Nintendo Switch and PC Just Leak?

Did Atlus just accidentally leak Persona 5 Royal for PC and Nintendo Switch? It sure seems like it did. Over on the official Atlus Twitter account, a new tweet for “Atlus-O-Weenie” mentions winning a digital code for Persona 5 Royal on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. As you will know, the game isn’t available on PC and Nintendo Switch. The pertinent question is whether this is a typo like Atlus suggests it is or a genuine and accidental leak revealing the game is coming to two more platforms. Unfortunately, for now, all Persona fans can do is speculate.

As always, we will be sure to keep you in the loop as the situation develops. Given the formatting of the list below, it’s easy to imagine that this nothing more than a typo. However, with rumors that the game is coming to more platforms, it’s also quite possible there’s more to this than just a “typo.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Persona_Central/status/1450884918268022788

Persona 5 Royal is an expanded and enhanced version of one of the highest-rated games of all time, Persona 5. Over on Metacritic the 2020 release boasts a very impressive 95.

“Uncover the picaresque story of a young team of phantom thieves in this latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona series,” reads an official pitch of the game. “By day, enjoy your high school life in the big city, spending your time however you please. The bonds you form with the people you meet will grow into a great power to help you fulfill your destiny! After school, use your Metaverse Navigator smartphone app to infiltrate Palaces–surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults–and slip away to your double life as a phantom thief. With the power of Persona, make these criminals have a change of heart by stealing the Treasure of their distorted desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your own sense of justice!”

Persona 5 Royal is available via the PS4 and PS3, and also playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. The game hasn’t been officially announced for Nintendo Switch and PC, but it looks like these versions are finally coming, and coming soon. Unfortunately for Xbox fans, there’s still no word when the JRPG will migrate to Xbox consoles.

“Persona 5 Royal truly captures all the promise of the original while adding so much more to the mix, and is easily one of the most rewarding, captivating, and enjoyable gaming experiences I’ve had in some time,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Few games have ever hooked me as much as Persona 5 Royal, and if you weren’t sold the first time around, do yourself a favor and give Royal a chance to floor you, because it most certainly will.”