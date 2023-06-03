New Persona Game May Be Revealed Very Soon

A new, and possibly, the next Persona game has potentially leaked ahead of a potentially imminent reveal. And if the dots are being connected properly, the next Persona game is not Persona 6, but something to do with Persona 5. The leak dates back to May 23, 2023 when Atlus registered a website under the name "P5T.JP." At the time, Atlus had nothing to say about the newly-created domain and the speculation it created. Fast-forward, and now, on June 2, the domain has been updated, which has prompted a whole new round of speculation suggesting that whatever this mystery project is, assuming its real and a game, it will be revealed soon. And with Summer Games Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase both right around the corner and happening this month, this seems extra plausible.

As Persona Central notes, the update to the website is reminiscent of updates to previous domains right before their related games were announced. This is at the heart of the speculation that an announcement is imminent. In fact, there are numerous examples of this exact thing happening and the game being announced or teased either later that week or the following week at the latest. This week is almost over, so you'd assume if this follows the pattern it will the latter variant.

Unfortunately, this is all we have at the moment. The expectation is this will change soon, but how soon, remains a mystery. And what this could be, other than something related to Persona 5, also remains a mystery. Whatever the case, the expectation is this will be something smaller and ultimately not very significant. That said, it may give Persona fans something to chew on until Persona 6 is announced. There have been some rumors here and there that have suggested the next mainline installment will be announced, or at least teased, this year, but this has just been rumblings of the rumor mill so far.

