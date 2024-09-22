Persona 6 Rumor Reveals Massive Upgrade to Social Links

A new Persona 6 rumor reveals what is being described as a massive upgrade to social links. According to the latest rumor about the long-awaited, often-rumored Persona 6 is that it will release worldwide sometime next year. The longer Persona fans have to wait for the next installment in the RPG series, the more that is expected of it in terms of improvements and upgrade. Those who come to the series for the social links should be pleased that it seems much of the improvement and upgrade has been poured into this element of the game.

According to the rumor, "social links are expanded upon massively" in Persona 6. To this end, there is said to be "a lot more interactivity." Those who played Persona 5 or Persona 5 Royal, will know one of the issues with social links is choices didn't feel like that mattered very much. In Persona 6, it is said "choices matter quite a bit more."

The rumor -- at least as it pertains to social links -- concludes with a rather vague tease that the game will be "utilizing some older mechanics alongside the new ones to spice things up."

As for the source of this rumor, it comes from an anonymous X user that goes by "p0wyful." The source does not have a track record to back up their claims, however, what they have said has been endorsed by a fairly reliable source, Ryan from the Bronx, who used to go by Midori, an alias for a prolific Sega leaker. Despite this, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt. Everything here is a rumor, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Atlus has not commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created in any capacity. We don't suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for all of our previous and extensive coverage of Persona 6, click here.