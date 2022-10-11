Persona 6 Reveal Teased

Persona franchise developer Atlus has teased the eventual reveal of Persona 6. This past week, fans were disappointed to learn that the next mainline entry in the long-running JRPG series wouldn't be unveiled to cap off the 25th Anniversary of Persona. And while Atlus had nothing official to say about Persona 6 just yet, the studio did make it clear that it has more announcements in store that it wants to share with fans in the future.

In a flyer that was given out to attendees at this past weekend's new Persona Super Live concert in Japan, Atlus director and producer Kazuhisa Wada teased that there are more reveals in store down the road. Although these announcements won't be part of the 25th Anniversary celebration of Persona, Wada explained that Atlus is looking for the right opportunity to share more details.

"It is also with great sadness that we must bring an end to the everlasting momentum of Persona's 25th anniversary. With the 'Persona Super Live P-Sound Wish 2022: Crossing Journeys' live concert, we would like to conclude it," Wada wrote in the message to fans. "There are so many things I would like to tell you, but I deeply apologize for not being able to do so on this occasion. I would like to share them with you at the right time, so please look forward to more information about the Persona series in the future."

Even though Persona 6 wasn't outright mentioned, it seems clear that this is one of the games associated with Persona that Wada is looking to show off to fans "at the right time." Sadly, the "right time" might not be happening at any point soon. Although fans remain eager to see more of what Persona 6 will actually look like, it's hard to know when Atlus might unveil the game properly. Still, whenever that announcement does happen, it will surely be a very big deal.

