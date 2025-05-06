Persona 4 Remake Rumor Narrows Down Release & Reveal Windows

Rumors surrounding a Persona 4 Remake have been consuming the internet, especially among Persona fans. After the recent remake of Persona 3 with Persona 3 Reload, it seems more likely that Atlus would follow up with another remake. If true, this would likely mean Persona 6 is further out, but it gives newcomers to the series and veterans a new and improved way to play the classic JRPG.

This recent leak comes from X user Ramona, who suggests fans could see Persona 4 Remake in the 2026 fiscal year. This typically runs from July 1st, 2025 through June 30th, 2026. Not only this, but Ramona suggests an official announcement will be made during the Xbox Showcase on June 8th. Ramona shares further confidence in this information and even speaks of a collab between Persona 5 and Persona 4.

the Persona 4 remake should release in the first half of FY2026, with an announcement in June at the Xbox Showcase on June 8th 🙏 — ramona (@p0wyful) May 6, 2025

Again, it is important to treat this rumor with a grain of salt. That said, this lines up with previous leaks and rumors regarding the remake of Persona 4. Singer Shihoko Hirata may have even accidentally teased this project earlier this year. A website domain was also registered that further hints at a remake, as a similar registration was done prior to Atlus revealing Persona 3 Reload. As such, there’s a good chance that this remake does indeed exist.

Xbox has been on good terms with the Persona series as well, with multiple games and even releasing on Xbox Game Pass, even seeing Persona 3 Reload on day one. This history of Xbox and Atlus working with one another lines up with the Persona 4 Remake being revealed at the Xbox Showcase in June. Only time will tell, but fans are certainly hoping to see gameplay footage and a release date if it’s reveal is next month.