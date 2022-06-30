Persona Live-Action Movies and TV Shows in the Works at Sega

Sega and developer Atlus are looking to expand the reach of the Persona RPG series to the realm of TV and film. In recent years, the long-running Persona franchise has become bigger than ever before, primarily thanks to the worldwide success and acclaim of Persona 5. And while Atlus has recently announced that it will be bringing some of the most popular entries in the series to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for the first time, it looks like even larger plans are now in store for the property.

In a new report from IGN, Sega confirmed that it's looking to expand Persona and some of Atlus' other most popular games (Shin Megami Tensei and Catherine) into other mediums. Although no production plans are concrete just yet on this front, Sega is specifically trying to bring the stories found in the Persona series to other forms of media.

"Atlus' worlds are filled with high drama, cutting-edge style, and compelling characters. Stories like those from the Persona franchise really resonate with our fans and we see an opportunity to expand the lore like no one has seen — or played — before," said Sega's head of entertainment for TV and film, Toru Nakahara, of this move. "Together, Sega and Atlus, are working to bring these stories and worlds to life through new mediums and for new audiences."

As a whole, Sega has shown a larger interest in bringing many of its properties to film and TV following the global success of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films. And while it remains to be seen if it could find this same success with another franchise, it clearly thinks that Persona has the best chance to appeal to a large audience in this manner. Whether or not we learn more about the future of Persona on this front in the near future remains to be seen, but this will surely be something to monitor as we move forward.

