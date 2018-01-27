Atlus Asks Persona Fans About PC Remakes, Other Future Franchise Questions

The Persona series is a highly esteemed franchise that, for the most part, has see its main home on the PlayStation platform. In a new survey from the company behind the beloved series, the question was raised about how fans would feel should the entire Persona franchise make its way to PC, including future titles in the works. In addition to platform expansion, Atlus also asked what fans would like to see next as far as an announced title and a few other key fan reaction questions.

As far as making it onto PC, the question posed asks fans to answer what they would like to see making it onto the PC platform as well as mobile and Nintendo Switch inquiries. In the world of remakes, if enough people showed interest, it is very possible that we could see some older Persona titles make their way over via an updated port – though that’s just speculation at this time until the results are tallied.

Other questions include:

Q61: How would you feel about another company announcing a new title for any of the following Atlus games (Would definitely play/Depends on content but would play/I wouldn’t want that/No interest or I don’t know)

Soul Hackers series title Devil Summoner series title Devil Survivor series title Persona fighting game series title Persona Dancing series title Persona Q series title Etrian Odyssey series title Persona series title Shin Megami Tensei series title

Q62: How would you feel about any of the following work from Atlus (Would definitely support/Likely support/Wouldn’t Support or no interest)

Collaboration work on contents from another company Video game adaptation of other contents (such as anime) Ports/remasters of past titles (such as Dragon’s Crown Pro) Remakes of past titles (such as Etrian Odyssey Untold, Catherine: Full Body) Spinoff of a classic title (such as Persona 4: Dancing All Night) Major numbered title development for classic series (such as Shin Megami Tensei V) Development on a completely new title

[Bonus] Q66: This is the final question. Do you believe in the existence of the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts”? Please select the choice that applies best

Phantom Thieves? What’s that? There’s no way that’s possible loool Not even grade schoolers would believe that The whole “Heart” thing is lame I think it’d be cool I believe in you, Phantom Thieves!

And tons more. To check out the survey for yourself, and the translated version, you can partake yourself right here.