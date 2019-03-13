PewDiePie Addresses Vandalized World War II Memorial, “Disgusting”

Last week we covered how a few of PewDiePie‘s supporters vandalized a World War II memorial in an effort to get more subscribers, now the YouTuber has issued a response, calling the action “disgusting.”

It all began when a user snapped a picture of their work over on Reddit, with an etching of “Subscribe to PewDiePie” on the face of a memorial honoring those who lost their lives during World War II. While many thought the YouTuber would be impressed, he was far from it and he wasn’t alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg took to his channel once more to urge his fans to stop doing things like this, calling the action “disgusting” and disenvowing it all together. “I don’t think I’ve done anything to condone this sort of behavior. I don’t know why anyone got in their mind to do this. It’s just stupid.”

The entire bid for more subscribers has led to some really weird things in a show of support for the streamer, but that should never bleed into illegal and harmful actions.

The entire “war for subs” began when India channel T-Series began gaining on the “King of YouTube’s” subscriber count, even dethroning him on more than one occasion. Now it’s even weirder because there is a boycott going on right now with Pakistani fans unsubbing to T-Series in support of Pew after it was found that T-Series was deleting musical contributions by Pakistani artists.

This decision was made following the February 14th Pulwama Terror Attack, an attack that India places the blame on Pakistan despite the official stance that they weren’t involved.

The ‘war’ between T-Series and PewDiePie continues, but for those that want to aid the YouTuber in his quest to stay number one, let’s leave the action war memorials alone, shall we?

Thoughts on the escalation of T-Series vs PewDiePie? Silly, or good-natured fun? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!