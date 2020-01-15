PewDiePie Is Officially on Hiatus

Last month, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg announced his intentions to take a hiatus from YouTube. At the time, the streamer did not give any set time frame for his departure, but PewDiePie uploaded what will be his final video for the foreseeable future today, exactly one month after the initial announcement. It’s unknown exactly what the straw is that broke the proverbial camel’s back, but the streamer claims that he’s simply “tired.” Last year, PewDiePie hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube, making his channel the second-most-subscribed on the platform and the most-viewed channel run by a single person. All things considered, it makes sense he might want to take a break! PewDiePie’s final video can be found at the streamer’s YouTube page.

A day after PewDiePie made the announcement about leaving YouTube, the streamer also deleted his Twitter account, as well. It should be noted, however, that while PewDiePie sees his break from YouTube as a temporary matter, Twitter seems to be a different story. The day of his departure from the platform, the streamer released a video blasting Twitter, claiming that it actually makes people “less virtuous,” while holding users with high follower counts to unfair standards. Those “unfair standards” might relate to some of the backlash PewDiePie received over the last several years, after the streamer paid two people on Fiverr to unroll an anti-Semitic message and uploaded it as a video on his platform. PewDiePie also has used racist words in frustration during streams. In both instances, PewDiePie apologized, though it would seem the backlash to those events, as well as some of the other comments he’s made in the past, had some influence on his decision to delete his Twitter account.

Regardless of whether or not these two departures are necessarily related, fans of the streamer will have two less places to connect with him for the foreseeable future. At this time, PewDiePie has not announced when he expects to return to YouTube, but it will be interesting to see if he can maintain his fanbase when he does come back. After all, the internet can be famously fickle. This very well could be the streamer’s attempt to “go out on top,” or perhaps it will be a short break before his eventual return.

