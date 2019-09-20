PewDiePie Explains Why He Stopped Doing Pew News

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has confirmed that he’s stopping Pew News, a popular segment on his YouTube channel where the king of YouTube dives into all the latest news that usually pertains to the larger YouTube community, and of course it’s presented through a comedic lens. It’s been a popular series for the YouTuber, but it’s been missing for awhile, and that’s because PewDiePie is putting it on ice for the foreseeable future.

According to Kjellberg, the chief reason is that he doesn’t want to participate or add to the drama. Further, he notes that none of it is simply worth caring about it. And in this sense he explains that he’s doing his viewers a favor: because they don’t need to know about any of the drama either.

“It’s like all these ideas are diseases that spread and I don’t like it, and it’s part of the reason why I stopped doing Pew News, because I hate playing into all this drama that doesn’t mean anything,” said the YouTuber.

“There’s been so many things happening while I haven’t been doing Pew News and I can’t even recite one of them because it doesn’t matter. Everyone forgets about it a week after. Like, no one should actually spend their time caring about these things. It’s a waste of time. I don’t want to spend my life caring about these things. Trust me, I’m doing you a favor by not doing Pew News – you don’t need to know about these things, they’re not important.”

For now, Pew News is stopping, but it could return one day, with the YouTuber noting it may have to when he inevitably makes another “oopsie.” Meanwhile, elsewhere in the video, Kjellberg also addressed the outrage that fell upon him for supposedly wearing an “Iron Cross” during a recent video.

Of course, PewDiePie commands such a vast and passionate fanbase that he could do just about anything he’d like on the channel and millions would still tune in for the entertainment. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. Are you disappointed to see Pew News go?