PewDiePie Addresses Logan Paul’s “Going Gay” Controversy

Earlier this month, Logan Paul declared he was “going gay” for the month of March as part of his 2019 New Year’s resolutions. Paul dubbed the event, “Male Only March,” and as you would expect, caught considerable backlash for it across various parts of the Internet.

Fast-forward, and the face of YouTube, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has addressed the controversy during a new episode of “Pew News” this week.

“I get kinda why people are upset,” said PewDiePie of the debacle. “Yes, being homosexual is not a choice – but I also think that’s not what he was saying.”

To PewDiePie, the whole thing is nothing more than a “stupid joke,” and akin to challenges like “No Shave November.” Further, the YouTube star — who’s no stranger to controversy — points out that the response was overboard.

“I don’t know, man,” PewDiePie continued. “‘Male Only March.’ Was that it? It’s such a stupid joke. Is that really worth getting that upset about?”

In case you missed it, when the whole Paul and “going gay” for a month thing caught on, the LGBTQ community was not pleased, and Twitter was full of criticism for Paul and his comments.

Being gay isn’t a choice and it’s certainly not a phase @LoganPaul //t.co/hlOKgIE5bQ — GSN (@gaystarnews) January 11, 2019

Obviously to @LoganPaul being gay is some sort of punchline to a joke. Make sure to tell that to youth that kill themselves because they struggle with being gay. Shame on him once again. //t.co/7HE1t6AxC9 — Josh Seefried (@JoshSeefried) January 11, 2019

Paul has since walked back the statement, noting that it was a very poor choice of words.

very poor choice of words… my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week? //t.co/Ki8RKgMJOO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 12, 2019

If you know Logan Paul, you’ll know he’s consistently in the headlines for usually doing or saying something controversial, and it looks like that won’t change anytime soon. However, I’m sure the young 23-year-old isn’t too phased by any of it as his net worth climbs each day, currently estimated to be around $20 million, about $10 million less than the aforementioned PewDiePie.