PewDiePie Reveals Why He Doesn’t Talk About Trump or Politics

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg isn’t just the biggest YouTuber in the world, at this point, he’s one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Despite this, he doesn’t use his platform to ever make any sweeping political statements. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t get caught in political talking points and the “culture war,” but he’s not a very political person. And that’s because, according to PewDiePie, politics doesn’t interest him, and thus it doesn’t play a meaningful role in his content. Despite being largely indifferent to global politics, and despite usually straying away from politics all together, through controversies and the actions of his massive following, he constantly finds himself the subject of conversation in political circles.

That said, during a new interview with New York Times, the YouTuber insisted politics isn’t his thing. Put simply, none of it excites him. When asked if there are any politicians who tickle his fancy by the news outlet, PewDiePie simply said no. The YouTuber insists that unless it makes for good comedy, he’s not interested in any of it. For example, there was a time where he’d talk about US President Donald Trump, but only because he “became a meme for awhile.” However, once he “stopped being funny,” he moved on.

As you will know, PewDiePie has been in and out of political debates, but never as an active participate, really. For example, the Swedish YouTuber was dragged into the New Zealand mosque shooting because the shooter said “Subscribe to PewDiePie” before his cowardly act. At the time, PewDiePie denounced the event, and not long after put an end to his viral “Subscribe to PewDiePie” movement. It was obvious that Kjellberg was deeply impacted by the event, and according to the New York Times, you can still see the distraught on the YouTuber’s face when the topic comes up. According to Kjellberg, it was a major turning point in his life, and had him ruminating about deleting his channel.

As you will know, PewDiePie has largely been focusing on Minecraft and silly Internet videos as of late, and it seems like things will probably stay this way for the foreseeable future.