Phantasy Star TTRPG Announced By Skydawn Game Studios

Skydawn Game Studios has announced that they are working on an officially licensed tabletop role-playing game for Sega‘s classic RPG series Phantasy Star, which they currently plan to release next year. Using Skydawn’s Esper Genesis roleplaying rules, the Phantasy Star TTRPG is described as “a cooperative, storytelling game where you and your friends take on the roles of heroic protagonists in a boundless universe based on the popular Phantasy Star video game series.”

“Gather your party of galactic heroes and embark on quests to explore and safeguard the galaxy from cosmic threats, tyrannical empires, and ancient evils,” the Phantasy Star Tabletop Roleplaying game announcement reads. “Build a diverse cast of characters using your favorite archetypes such as Hunters, Rangers, Mystics, and more. Forge a hero of your own design or play legendary personas such as Alis Landale, Rolf, Lutz, or Chaz Ashley. Weave amazing stories where your valiant explorers blast off to new worlds and battle mythical and technological menaces. Create adventures in iconic regions such as the Algol Star System, or create your own worlds and tales of cosmic fantasy.”

Phantasy Star Tabletop Roleplaying‘s rules will include a setting guide with illustrations and an expanded lore of the Phantasy Star storyverse. Subscribing to the newsletter on the game’s official website on or before August 15th will unlock access to future exclusive content, early access, and special offers.

Phantasy Star‘s first game was released in 1987 for the Sega Master System, since followed by numerous sequels and spin-offs across various gaming platforms, the game franchise aging alongside the industry as a whole and earning a consistently positive reputation that has earned it a place amongst lists of classic RPG games. Phantasy Star is loved for its sci-fi and fantasy themes, characters, and consistently entertaining gameplay styles. The Algol Star System mentioned in the TTRPG’s announcement information is the setting for the first four game entries to the franchise consisting of four planets: the lush agricultural world Palma; the harsh desert planet Motavia; the ice planet Dezoris; and the mysterious Rykros, which only comes into visibility once every thousand years due to its orbit length.

The RPG game’s overall style and overall themes are a natural fit for a TTRPG release, and the role-playing video game series’ popularity will likely cause this tabletop game to become one players are eager for updates on in the coming months…until whenever the game releases in 2025.