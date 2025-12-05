New Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Set to Release Very Soon

A new look at Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem has been confirmed to come about very soon. Since its announcement earlier in 2025, new glimpses of the ninth mainline Resident Evil game have slowly continued to emerge. Despite this, Capcom has kept much of Requiem under wraps, which has only amplified the desire from fans to learn more about the game. Fortunately, for those who want to get new details on the title sooner rather than later, another showing for Requiem is now right around the corner.

In a recent post on social media, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley revealed that Resident Evil Requiem will have a presence at the event. While The Game Awards is primarily a venue to award the year’s best games with various accolades, it’s also a place where new game announcements and trailers end up debuting. Resident Evil Requiem has now been confirmed to be one such game that will be spotlighted at The Game Awards when it transpires on December 11th. Specifics of what will be shown off weren’t given, but Keighley described it as a “terrifying new look” at the Resident Evil game, which suggests that a trailer is what will appear.

This showing of Resident Evil Requiem at The Game Awards should end up segueing into a much larger presentation early next year. Previously, Capcom announced that it would be holding a new “Resident Evil Showcase” in 2026 that would reveal far more information on Requiem in advance of its release. Currently, we don’t know exactly when this Resident Evil Showcase will be taking place, but there’s a chance that its date will be announced at The Game Awards. If that happens, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook once we have more information to share.

Until then, Resident Evil Requiem is set to release next year on February 27th and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms. Beyond this release of the main game, Capcom is also reportedly already working on DLC for Resident Evil Requiem that will come about in the months (or years) after its launch.

