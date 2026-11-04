Phantom Blade Zero Gets First Update Since Release, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

The first update for Phantom Blade Zero has today gone live on PS5 and PC platforms following its recent release. Upon its arrival at the end of October, Phantom Blade Zero was largely well-received by both critics and players. As with any game, though, a handful of issues in PBZ were soon discovered by players and flagged to developer S-Game Studio. Now, S-Game has looked to resolve some of these problems with an inaugural patch.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.0302256 for Phantom Blade Zero isn’t a massive one by any means. Likely the biggest overhaul that S-Game Studio has made with this update is tied to certain enemies and bosses, which the developer says it has tweaked the behavior of. Specifically, Hua, Deadly Betrothed, has been nerfed a bit, as her grab attacks will no longer be as frequent.

Other than this, S-Game Studio has also made a number of adjustments tied specifically to the PC version of Phantom Blade Zero. New audio options have also been added to the game, as have upgrades to weapon feedback and descriptions. By all accounts, this update doesn’t drastically change the game, but it’s a nice initial patch to address some concerns that players have had.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Phantom Blade Zero with this new update, the full patch notes can be found below.

Courtesy of S-GAME Studio

New Features

Added “Hit Sound Intensity” and “Hit Impact Sound Intensity” options to the audio settings.

[PC] Added support for remapping “Interact / Talk” for both keyboard and controller.

Improvements and Adjustments

Improved performance in certain areas.

Adjusted the combat behavior of certain bosses and enemies, along with the functionality of certain environmental mechanisms.

Reduced the frequency of grab attacks used by Hua, Deadly Betrothed on Wayfarer and Pathbreaker difficulties. Other difficulty settings are unaffected.

Improved weapon hit feedback and adjusted the volume of certain sound effects and dialogue.

Updated weapon descriptions, certain skill descriptions, and controller button icons.

[PC] Updated the shader compilation process to significantly reduce startup times. Ray tracing shaders will no longer be compiled by default at startup. Players who previously had Ray Tracing disabled will need to recompile shaders on their first launch after installing this patch. This is a one-time process and should take only a short time. Players who previously had Ray Tracing enabled can start playing without recompiling shaders. If you enable Ray Tracing in the settings, the required ray tracing shaders will be compiled separately the next time you restart the game.

Updated the shader compilation process to significantly reduce startup times. Ray tracing shaders will no longer be compiled by default at startup. Players who previously had Ray Tracing disabled will need to recompile shaders on their first launch after installing this patch. This is a one-time process and should take only a short time. Players who previously had Ray Tracing enabled can start playing without recompiling shaders. If you enable Ray Tracing in the settings, the required ray tracing shaders will be compiled separately the next time you restart the game. [PC] Reduced stuttering that could occur when using a controller connected via Bluetooth.

Reduced stuttering that could occur when using a controller connected via Bluetooth. [PC] NVIDIA Reflex now works when set to “Auto” with V-Sync enabled.

Bug Fixes