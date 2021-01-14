New Phasmophobia Update Makes Changes to the Ghost

✖

Kinetic Games has released a new Phasmophobia update over on Steam, adding a new feature to the game and making some changes to the Ghost. For the third time this week, Phasmophobia has been updated, and this time a button to add the max amount of each item has been added to the game so that players no longer have to spam "click each item."

On top of this, the developer has also once again made tweaks to the Ghost. For example, the Ghost will now be better at looking for players after it's lost them. It will also open doors better, which may not seem that important, but is. And of course, there are other changes as well, plus a few fixes that needed to be made to the game.

Below, you can check out the update's new patch notes, courtesy of the developer itself:

New

Added a button to add the max amount of each item so you don’t have to spam click each item.

Changes

The ghost will now search closer to the last known players location instead of searching far away when it has completely lost the player.

Improved how the ghost opens closet and locker doors.

The ghost will now open closet and locker doors slightly further.

Slighlty increased the range of the equipment candle light. This will also fix issues where holding a candle would drop your sanity in some locations.

Removed the dirty water objective. It will still remain as extra photo evidence.

Lowered the rate the Thermometer updates it’s temperature from 1 second to 5 seconds.

Increased the temperatures variations that show on the Thermometer.

Fixes

School & Prison: Fixed several lighting and performance issues with the last update.

Tanglewood: Fixed some kitchen cabinet doors that you could still use to glitch on top of the counter.

Fixed a bug where lights would flicker when the power was off.

Main Menu: Fixed the missing skybox.

Phasmophobia is available, for free, via the PC and, right now, the PC only. For more coverage on it and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, and more -- click here.