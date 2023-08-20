Phasmophobia Hotfix Addresses Several Ascension Bugs, Full Patch Notes

Phasmophobia recently introduced its biggest update yet last week when it launched Ascension. The highly anticipated update added all kinds of new content to the ghost-hunting game. One of the biggest changes is the new progression system which forced the developers at Kinetic Games to reset all players to level one so they can move up the new track. However, there were several new bugs introduced with the patch, which is something that almost always happens with updates this large. Fortunately, the dev team was quick to act and has already introduced a new hotfix to iron out most of those issues.

The list of new changes and fixes in Phasmophobia includes all kinds of relatively small things that were adding to problems for players. For example, the team fixed an issue where the Insense hunt effect duration was setting itself to 0 seconds and another bug that was seeing some players' prestige progression reset to zero after investing a significant amount of time into the game. Those are, of course, just a few of the many fixes Kinetic Games introduced in this relatively substantial hotfix.

Phasmophobia is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The full patch notes for the new hotfix can be found below.

NEW

DOTS T1 is now placeable on most surfaces like Firelights



Added instructions to the shop descriptions of Head Gear, explaining how to turn them on or off



CHANGES

Igniter T3 is no longer consumable



Glowsticks will now be the correct brightness when dimmed



Crucifix T3 Range is now correctly 5m



Removed the 1s delay on the Incense hunt effects



Reduced the volume of the car alarm



Significantly improved performance of saving and loading from the save file



Motion sensor T2 now swaps between a single line, double line and off



Temporarily removed the VR social screen mode due to severe performance issues



FIXES