Phasmophobia Hotfix Addresses Several Ascension Bugs, Full Patch Notes
Phasmophobia's latest hotfix resolves several issues introduced with the major Ascension patch.
Phasmophobia recently introduced its biggest update yet last week when it launched Ascension. The highly anticipated update added all kinds of new content to the ghost-hunting game. One of the biggest changes is the new progression system which forced the developers at Kinetic Games to reset all players to level one so they can move up the new track. However, there were several new bugs introduced with the patch, which is something that almost always happens with updates this large. Fortunately, the dev team was quick to act and has already introduced a new hotfix to iron out most of those issues.
The list of new changes and fixes in Phasmophobia includes all kinds of relatively small things that were adding to problems for players. For example, the team fixed an issue where the Insense hunt effect duration was setting itself to 0 seconds and another bug that was seeing some players' prestige progression reset to zero after investing a significant amount of time into the game. Those are, of course, just a few of the many fixes Kinetic Games introduced in this relatively substantial hotfix.
Phasmophobia is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The full patch notes for the new hotfix can be found below.
NEW
- DOTS T1 is now placeable on most surfaces like Firelights
- Added instructions to the shop descriptions of Head Gear, explaining how to turn them on or off
CHANGES
- Igniter T3 is no longer consumable
- Glowsticks will now be the correct brightness when dimmed
- Crucifix T3 Range is now correctly 5m
- Removed the 1s delay on the Incense hunt effects
- Reduced the volume of the car alarm
- Significantly improved performance of saving and loading from the save file
- Motion sensor T2 now swaps between a single line, double line and off
- Temporarily removed the VR social screen mode due to severe performance issues
FIXES
- The Incense hunt effect duration will no longer sometimes set to 0 seconds
- Fixed a bug where if you haven't played for a long time, you would be wiped to prestige 0
- Incense will no longer use its ghost effects when you are not near the ghost
- Crucifixes have received several scale fixes, improving consistency
- Anti-virus software should no longer stop you from having read/write access to the save file
- Corrupt save files will now revert to the cloud backup
- Ghost sound effects now have the correct volume distance falloff
- T2 Motion sensors no longer turn off when toggling the modes
- Main menu performance has been improved
- The wall telephones found in the farmhouses will now let you take interaction photos
- Potential fix for the Incense T1 glowing
- One Matchstick is no longer glowing
- Equipment list text will no longer overlap the item icons
- The "Next" button on the Legacy Badge screen will now scale correctly when translated
- You can now get past the splash screen if you fail to connect to the unity servers
- The legacy badge will no longer clip into one of the female model's arms
- After a game in challenge mode, you will no longer be set as a hacker
- Challenge mode will no longer be different weather for each player
- Challenge mode will no longer be different cursed item for each player
- Potential fix for not being able to exit a map if a player crashed while loading
- Flashlights now cost $30