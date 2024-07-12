Phasmophobia Team Shares Update on Console Release, Price Increase

Phasmophobia is currently only available on the PC platform, though consoles releases were supposed to have happened by now had the consoles release not been delayed indefinitely last year. Development problems compounded by a fire at the Kinetic Games studio resulted in the delay, but Kinetic Games finally has a better idea to share now regarding when the consoles versions will be out. There’s also a price increase coming, however, with Kinetic Games saying that it feels the price change sufficiently reflects the extra content that’s been added to the game since it was first playable in early access.

The PlayStation and Xbox versions of Phasmophobia will be out in October, Kinetic Games confirmed this week in its latest update. Referring to those releases as a “console update,” the studio said it plans to have those out fittingly during the Halloween event which was when they were supposed to be out last year.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the console update will be released this year, during our in-game Halloween Event,” Kinetic Games said. “Once launched, all players will have access to cross-play, allowing you to play the newest version of the game with everyone, including those using VR on any platform.”

Kinetic Games also said that it’s working with Unity on these console releases to ensure that the PlayStation and Xbox versions run “optimally and to the high standards that we set for the game.” Crossplay will be supported between the console, PC, and VR versions of the game with updates planned to release simultaneously to maintain parity.

One caveat with the console versions, however, is that voice recognition will not be available at launch.

“At the current stage of development console players will be required to use our Text input for Voice Recognition, we are working on a solution for this,” Kinetic Games continued. “We will announce if this changes.”

As for the price of the console versions of the game, it seems it’ll be set at $19.99. The game currently costs $13.99, but Kinetic Games said the price will be increased across all platforms to reflect the amount of content that’s been added over time, so if you haven’t yet gotten the game on the PC but have thought about it, you’ll have until later this year to get it at a cheaper price.

“We will be increasing the price of Phasmophobia on all platforms later this year to $19.99, due to the amount of content and playtime added since the start of early access we feel this is a fair increase,” the post said.