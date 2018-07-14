Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire’s ‘Beast of Winter’ DLC Release Date Set, New Teaser Trailer

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Games is an incredible RPG experience that has been met with resounding praise since it first launched. With free DLC and even a cameo from Critical Role, there’s a lot of reason to love the latest adventure from the Obsidian team. Now, there’s even more reasons to be excited because we’ve got our first look at the Beast of Winter DLC coming soon – check it out in the video above!

“Far in the southernmost reaches of the Deadfire Archipelago, frost and death have encroached upon the land of the living. You, Watcher, have received a missive from the isle’s residents: worshipers of Rymrgand, the god of entropy and disaster. They call you Duskspeaker, a harbinger of the end, and pray you fulfill your destiny,” reads the official description as the snow-drenched threat looms ahead.

According to the developers themselves, this is what players have to look forward to on August 2:

Embark upon an adventure that will take you to Hel itself.

Join forces with Vatnir, an Endings Godlike and Priest of Rymrgand, to bring battle to the monstrosities that roam the Beyond.

Confront an ancient dragon, whom even the gods fear, before she brings Eora to an icy end.

Who doesn’t like a good dragon face off? If you know anybody that says they don’t, dump them. You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life.

I can’t recommend this game enough! Having played through it, the team really did listen to all of the feedback from the first title and did so tremendously. Despite its more classic playstyle, the story – the characters – all of it was so incredibly immersive!

For those unaware of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, here’s what the game is about:

“Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.”

