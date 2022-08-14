Plaid Hat Games Reveal's Forgotten Waters' Spiritual Successor is in Development

Plaid Hat Games has produced beloved games like Mice & Mystics, Summoner Wars, and most recently Forgotten Waters, and now they've announced one of their next projects. The studio revealed at Gen Con (via Dicebreaker) that a spiritual successor to Forgotten Waters is in development, and it will be bringing back designers J. Arthur Ellis and Mr. Bistro. Original co-designer Isaac Vega will not be returning for the project, though Donald Shults will be stepping into a co-designer role this time around. Few details are known about the spiritual successor, though Plaid Hat Games confirmed that it is not a direct sequel and that it will not be a pirate-themed game like Forgotten Waters.

For those unfamiliar with Forgotten Waters, the game had players taking the roles of a crew on a Pirate ship as you made your way across the seas and experienced a story of twists and turns along the way.

(Photo: Plaid Hat Games)

Roles include the Gunner, Ship's Scribe, First Mate, Boatswain, Lookout, and Quartermaster, but regardless of which role you take on, you will also be contributing to the overall adventure with choices you make while also working on your own individual objectives. The game's story is also relayed through the companion app, featuring full voice acting to immerse you into the story further, and as you can find in our full review, the game successfully delivered a truly unique and immersive pirate adventure for all tabletop fans.

Hopefully, we'll get more information on the new game soon, but it is interesting that it isn't a direct sequel. That said, there are a bevy of genres and concepts that would be perfect fits for the mix of storytelling and gameplay that Plaid Hat Games delivered in Forgotten Waters, so it's not like they lack options. You can find the official description for Forgotten Waters below.

"Forgotten Waters is a Crossroads Game set in a world of fantastical pirate adventure. Players take on the role of pirates sailing together on a ship, attempting to further their own personal stories as well as a common goal. The world of Forgotten Waters is silly and magical, with stories designed to encourage players to explore and laugh in delight as they interact with the world around them. It's a game where every choice can leave a lasting impact on the story, and players will want turn over every rock, just to see what they find."

What do you want to see from Plaid Hat's new game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!