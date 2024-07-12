Planet Coaster 2 Releasing Later This Year

Frontier already saw a massive success with their first Planet Coaster game with its release in 2016, and the new announcement trailer for Planet Coaster 2 is a strong indicator they’ve set out to do it again with the sequel – only bigger, better and…wetter. Planet Coaster 2 is set for a fall 2024 release window and is available to pre-order now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Not only will the sequel allow players to build the theme park of their dreams, this time around players will also be able to make a splash with water-based ride creation, which was a highly requested feature for the predecessor.

The water park aspects aren’t the only improvements and additions, of course. Planet Coaster 2 has also improved the piece-by-piece build experience to make it less of a hassle compared to the first game and path construction, added additional rides and revamped old favorites, introduced new mascots and management tools, and answered another popular fan request by adding plazas. Check out the trailer and key features below:

Planet Coaster 2 Features

“Dive into the thrilling world of Planet Coaster 2! Construct the theme park of your dreams with an intuitive piece-by-piece building system, as you meticulously craft and customise every aspect of your park down to the smallest detail. From towering rollercoasters to spectacular twisting water slides, let your imagination reach new heights to delight and thrill your guests.”

The Ultimate Coaster & Water Park Simulation

Create your dream park piece-by-piece in Planet Coaster 2! Shape the terrain, use enhanced and improved building tools to lay paths and scenery, and populate your creation with glistening swimming pools and thrilling rides for your guests to enjoy.



Push the Boundaries of Creativity

Construct incredible water rides, slides and swimming pools seamlessly interconnected by piece-by-piece construction. Enjoy all-new scenery from five exciting themes, and design sensational animatronics shows with the event sequencer!



Master Management

Flex your management muscles with new and enhanced tools. Oversee every aspect of your park’s operation, from finances to staff management. Fix rides, maintain attractions, ensure the safety of your guests, and keep everyone entertained.



Share the Ride