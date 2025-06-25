Planet Zoo Update Welcomes New Animals

Planet Zoo has combined the launch of its Asia Animal Pack with the 1.20.0 update today. With this new pack, players will be able to enjoy content from Asia including seven new animals and over 100 scenery items. In addition to that paid DLC, the free update adds new animals and scenery pieces as well. Between the paid and free content, all Planet Zoo players will have something to enjoy.

The Planet Zoo Asia Animal Pack adds creatures like the Honey Badger, Japanese Raccoon Dog, Bornean Elephant, and more. These will breathe new life into players’ zoos with some of the most remarkable and interesting animals this continent has to offer. The various scenery pieces also provide a new way to decorate one’s zoo and give it an Asian theme.

The free content update also adds a new animal in the Malabar Rose Butterfly. It also adds new scenery pieces, blueprints, and music. In addition to this, players can enjoy bug fixes and general improvements. While the Asia Animal Pack costs $9.99, this content is completely free, garnering goodwill after the AI controversy for Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Here is everything added in the Asia Animal Pack and Update 1.20.0 patch notes for Planet Zoo.

New Content – Planet Zoo: Asia Animal Pack

New – Animals New Animals in the Planet Zoo: Asia Animal Pack Honey Badger Lion-Tailed Macaque Japanese Raccoon Dog Nilgai Bornean Elephant Blackbuck Père David’s Deer

New – Career Scenario He’s back! Returning character Dominic Myers is determined to breathe new life into a long-forgotten zoo in South Korea. You must help navigate the challenge of re-establishing his zoo and connecting with the local community. Will Dominic finally discover that his love for money might not be the key to happiness? Only time will tell…



New – Scenery Pieces Festival Bench Festival Bin Festival Picnic Bench Festival Picnic Canopy Festival Decorative Banana Leaf Panel Festival Decorative Banana Leaf 01 Festival Decorative Banana Leaf 02 Festival Decorative Banana Leaf 03 Festival Decorative Banana Leaf 04 Festival Bamboo Grill Lantern Festival Bell Panel 01 Festival Bell Panel 02 Festival Bell Panel 03 Festival Bell 01 Festival Bell 02 Festival Bell 03 Festival Bell 04 Festival Bell 05 Festival Bell 06 Festival Lantern Bamboo Leaf 01 Festival Lantern Bamboo Leaf 02 Festival Lantern Bamboo Shoot Festival Lantern Branch Festival Lantern Chrysanthemum Festival Lantern Chrysanthemum Petal Festival Lantern Flower Petal Festival Lantern Flower Stem 1m Festival Lantern Flower Stem 2m Festival Lantern Jasmine Petal Festival Lantern Leaf Festival Lantern Lily Pad Festival Lantern Lotus_Petals Festival Lantern Plum Blossom Festival Lantern Plum Blossom Bud Festival Lantern Plum Blossom String Festival Lantern Flower Stamen Festival Light Block 01 Festival Light Block 02 Festival Light Block 03 Festival Light Block 04 Festival Light Block 05 Festival Light Block 06 Festival Light Block 07 Festival Light Block 08 Festival Wooden Panel Small 01 Festival Wooden Panel Small 02 Festival Wooden Panel Small 03 Festival Wooden Panel Small 04 Festival Wooden Panel Large 01 Festival Wooden Panel Large 02 Festival Wooden Panel Large 03 Festival Wooden Panel Strip 01 Festival Wooden Panel Strip 02 Festival Wooden Panel Strip 03 Festival Marigold Bundle 01 Festival Marigold Garland Curved Festival Marigold Garland Festival Marigold Garland Vertical 01 Festival Marigold Garland Vertical 02 Festival Flower Bowl 01 Festival Flower Bowl 02 Festival Flower Bowl Brass 01 Festival Animal Sign Raccoon Dog Festival Animal Sign Nilgai Festival Animal Sign Blackbuck Festival Animal Sign Elephant Festival Animal Sign Macaque Festival Animal Sign Honey Badger Festival Animal Sign Deer Festival LED Tube Bracket Festival LED Tube Joint Festival LED Tube 0.25m Festival LED Tube 0.5m Festival LED Tube 1m Festival LED Tube 2m Festival Curved LED Tube 0.25m Festival Curved LED Tube 0.5m Festival Curved LED Tube 1m Festival Curved LED Tube 2m Festival LED Strip Joint Festival LED Strip 0.25m Festival LED Strip 0.5m Festival LED Strip 1m Festival LED Strip 2m Festival Curved LED Strip 0.25m Festival Curved LED Strip 0.5m Festival Curved LED Strip 1m Festival Curved LED Strip 2m Festival LED Sign Panel 0.25m Festival LED Sign Panel 0.5m Festival LED Sign Panel 1m Festival LED Sign Panel 1 x 0.5m Festival LED Sign Panel 1 x 2m Festival LED Sign Panel 2m Festival LED Sign Panel 2 x 4m Festival LED Sign Panel 4m Festival LED Box Middle Festival LED Box Middle Curve Festival LED Box Edge Festival LED Box Edge Curve Left Festival LED Box Edge Curve Right

New – Avatar Costume Japanese Raccoon Dog Hat and Avatar costume

New – Blueprints Festival Facility 4m x 4m \[Shell] Festival Facility 4m x 8m \[Shell] Festival Facility 8m x 8m \[Shell] Festival Facility 8m x 12m \[Shell] Festival Facility 12m x 12m \[Shell] Festival Shop \[Shell] Festival Archway Festival Flower Sculpture 01 Festival Flower Sculpture 02 Festival Flower Sculpture 03 Festival Flower Sculpture 04 Asian Building 01 Asian Building 02 Asian Building 03



