New Jurassic World Game Ditches AI

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has been a highly-anticipated game, but fans quickly lost their enthusiasm after spotting the use of AI with the game’s scientists’ portraits. However, developer Frontier Developments has now put out a statement that it will no longer use AI in the game and has removed the AI-generated content from the game. Even with the removal of this content, fans have expressed their dislike for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The backlash for Jurassic World Evolution 3’s use of AI came after its reveal during Summer Game Fest 2025. It didn’t take long after the trailer premiered for fans to spot and point out this usage for the NPC portraits. Not long after, Steam also updated its terms to require developers to reveal whether or not a game uses AI. This only confirmed what fans suspected. However, on June 24th, the developers issued a statement.

“Thanks for your feedback on this topic. We have opted to remove the use of generative AI for scientist portraits within Jurassic World Evolution 3.”

Play video

While many are celebrating this victory over the use of AI, many fans are still dissatisfied that it was even used to begin with. These fans have called out the company, calling them “lazy” and “pathetic.” Others have pointed out how little the AI was actually used and the impact it on has gameplay.

The general reception remains mixed with both sides having strong opinions. Regardless, Jurassic World Evolution 3 is still on track for its October 21st launch. Only time will tell how the use of AI will affect the game’s launch and sales. The Jurassic World Rebirth film is scheduled to release on July 2nd, and may drive up hype for the game to help its launch.

How do you feel about Frontier Developments’ use of AI and backing off for Jurassic World Evolution 3? Let us know in the comments below!