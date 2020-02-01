PlatinumGames May Be Bringing a Wii U Game to Nintendo Switch and Other Platforms

It looks like PlatinumGames may be working to port one of its past titles to the Nintendo Switch, or maybe even beyond that platform. Hideki Kamiya from PlatinumGames kicked off the rumors with a photo that showed the developer seated in front of a computer. It seemed innocent enough at a first glance, but it could very well be a teaser for The Wonderful 101 potentially coming to Nintendo‘s new console.

The tweet from the official PlatinumGames account showed Kamiya sitting in front of a monitor which had the company’s logo on it. The time on the monitor was conspicuously set to 1:01 with the date mirroring that tease, and seated to the right of the developer was a Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the image in question below so you can make your own assumptions.

Scenes from the PG office! Who’s that photobombing Hideki Kamiya? pic.twitter.com/D70oalUTKo — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) January 31, 2020

But while a Switch port seemed like the most obvious outcome given the teaser, it appears there might be more to the story. GameXplain reported on Saturday that PlatinumGames is planning to bring the game not only to the Switch but also to the PlayStation 4 and maybe even the Xbox One. The outlet said that the developer would be setting up a Kickstarter for the game to help fund the project and that the Kickstarter page for the company was already live.

Liam Robertson, an insider known for accurately sharing information about upcoming and ongoing projects, backed up these rumors by saying the Kickstarter was real. To address any questions of how the game could come to other platforms instead of just the Switch, Robertson added that Nintendo didn’t ever fully own the rights to The Wonderful 101 and that PlatinumGames may have fully acquired the rights to it which would open the door for ports to non-Nintendo platforms.

Kickstarter thing for TW101 is true. I waited for Platinum to announce it on their terms. The reveal was set for Monday. — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) February 1, 2020

The Wonderful 101 was a Wii U exclusive from 2013 that was developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo, so a port of it to the Switch wouldn’t be out of the question considering how many other games have been brought there. PlatinumGames will supposedly be making an announcement soon, so it won’t be long before we find out which parts of the rumors are true.