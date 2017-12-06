PlayerUkn1wn: Friendly Fire – The Blantant Rip-off Of The PUBG Name

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is definitely not the first battle royale title, but it was one that paved the way for the genre. Since the record breaking success of the early access title has been noted, more and more franchises have been opening up to the idea of this online experience. One game, however, didn’t even try to disguise the fact that they are simply looking to hop on the PUBG hype train with their blatant name of “PlayerUk1wn: Friendly Fire“. We can still see you – that 1 isn’t camouflage, you know.

Steam Direct is a program by Valve that pretty much lets anyone realise their dreams of being a video game publisher/developer. With 100 bucks and a solid dream, you too can sell your very own game. But in this case, we’re thinking they’re going to need a lot more than 100 bucks when Greene and the rest of the PUBG slap down that inevitable lawsuit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is the official description on the game’s Steam listing:

“PLAYERUNKN1WN: Friendly Fire is an action game in which you can play as one and in a circle of friends. The main idea of ​​the game is to survive as long as possible fighting off the crowd of beetles, while using a huge arsenal of weapons.

– Steel arms

– Blasters

– Shotguns

Each new level in the game is generated randomly, so you do not get bored of playing. If you are ready to dive into the world of terrible creatures, collecting weapons and other things from boxes then this game is for you.”

The title is officially dropping into Early Access in a few days, so for all we know – this could just be a huge joke that will become apparent when the game launches. If it’s not a joke, however, it will be interesting to see how the original PLAYERUNKNOWN responds to the lower-level, copy-cat title.

We only have one question: if PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds = PUBG, does that make this title ‘PUFF’? If so … we might just play it for that alone.