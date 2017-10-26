The Frying Pan Is Easily The Greatest Weapon In PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

In the hit PC (and soon to be Xbox One) game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, you have your fair share of weapons and vehicles that you can pick up in the hopes of attaining victory over other players within the game. But perhaps the greatest thing of all is the frying pan, mainly because of its one key ability – and one, by the way, that wasn't supposed to be there.

Speaking with Eurogamer, the game's creator, Brendan Greene, initially put the frying pan into the game as a way to handle heavier projectiles, such as a grenade. "We wanted to eventually make it that you could hit a grenade with the frying pan," he noted. "Just to give that level of detail. As Pixar say, it's 'bumping the lamp.' You wouldn't expect to be able to do it, but if you can, then why not? Someone will notice and someone will love it."

And many people have loved it, but for its ability to do so much more than to conk players on the head and swat away grenades. It apparently lives up to – and goes past – its hype by having another key ability, in that it actually knocks away bullets.

"We didn't realize it would protect against bullets," he explained. "And then we saw it, it was like: well, that's awesome. I've seen people use the frying pan and bat a bullet out of midair. It's amazing. Stuff like that is truly emergent. Something that you can never really plan for."

Granted, that probably won't convince the public to go after frying pans collectively, as some still prefer the convenience of a sniper rifle or another weapon to take out enemies with. But if you're in the middle of a skirmish and need to deflect a few bullets, it never hurts to whip out that frying pan and get work done. BONK!

Here's hoping it retains its bullet-bouncing magic when the Xbox One version of the game drops later this year, just so we can show off our intermediate tennis skills. NOT TODAY, DEATH!

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available in Early Access now on PC, and will release for Xbox One later this year.

Thanks to Kotaku for the heads-up!