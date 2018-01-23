PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One Patch Out with Auto-Run and Other Improvements

When PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds came out back in December (as part of the Xbox One Game Preview program), it was littered with all kinds of performance issues, leaving players wondering if things would be improved upon.

Bluehole, the developers behind the mega-successful game, has been doing just that, releasing small updates to help perk up the game's performance in a number of ways. And it just performed another one, making the game better not only in terms of optimization, but with a number of new gameplay tweaks.

The company noted these changes in its latest forum post, in an update titled "Xbox game Preview Patch Notes #6". Among the most noteworthy changes made this patch are the new auto-run function, as well as an updated game controller guide. "Thank you for your continued support and feedback," the community manager noted in the post.

Here's what all is included in the latest patch for the game, which is available now.

Gameplay

Auto-run function has been added (from a standstill, double clicking L3 will activate auto-run)

Players can now drop equipped weapons with Y button when inventory screen is active

Grenades can once again be cycled by tapping right on D pad

Players can now cancel casting actions while the inventory screen is active

Optimization

Continued optimizations and crash fixes

Option

Game controller guide has been updated

Bug fixes

Buildings around the Military Base have had their collision adjusted

Camera shake when riding as a passenger in vehicles has been reduced

Inventory character models have returned to their normal stance

Fixed a camera issue created by unintended Aim Down Sights and Free Look interactions

"A" button will no longer refresh game results screen

Team UI will now correctly show the proper direction teammates are facing over larger distances

Player changes to markers on the in-game map will now be properly applied to their teammate's in-game map

Fixed an issue where switching to throwables under certain conditions left the player empty-handed

Adjusted character positioning when exiting vehicles and parachutes

With the game still running in the Preview program, Bluehole will likely continue to make changes and adjustments to get the game running up to speed. But for now, this patch should provide enough necessary changes to keep players chasing after that chicken dinner.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, as well as PC.