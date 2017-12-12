PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Gets A Performance Test On Xbox One – And It’s Not Entirely Pretty

Bluehole’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has finally made the journey to Xbox One, and while many fans can’t wait to hop into this round of Battle Royale action, there are some that are noting a lesser technical performance from the game.

Of course, Microsoft did note that the definitive experience was reserved for the Xbox One X, but some Xbox One users are crying foul over the lacking frame rate and performance issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, Digital Foundry took it upon itself to perform a technical test between the Xbox One and Xbox One X versions of the game – and the results aren’t entirely pretty.

Here’s a quick lowdown on performance issues with the game, based on notes from Resetera:

“PUBG on Xbox One starts up promisingly enough with a decent, attractive front-end, but once you’ve moved on from character creation to your first in-game lobby, you’re instantly besieged by low resolution textures that seem to be failing to stream in properly, combined with performance just above or below the 20fps threshold – depending on whether you’re playing on Xbox One or its significantly more powerful 4K counterpart.



“Moving onto deployment into the game’s single map (the PC’s second map is en route), performance continues to be a struggle, kicking off with a prolonged stutter before moving on to 15-20fps territory as the transport plane flies above the map. In terms of first impressions, PUBG is borderline horrendous – an assault of low quality artwork, jarring pop-in and disappointing performance. Input lag also feels off – whether that’s down to deadzone issues on the analogue sticks or the variable frame-rate remains to be seen (it’s something we’re looking into) and in this respect at least, it’s the same story whether you’re gaming on a standard Xbox or the X.



“Does the situation improve once you’re deeper into the gameplay? Well, a 30fps cap with correct frame-pacing is in there, and there are areas of the map that can yield an agreeable enough experience, when gameplay does indeed hit the target frame-rate. However, there is very little consistency overall. An extended journey across the landscape in a jeep can play out smoothly enough, with a flawless 30fps line. Meanwhile, entering a house, opening a toilet door and exchanging fire with a lurking assailant can see frame-rate dip to 20fps for no reason we can readily come up with.”

So while some players may be able to enjoy the game, there’s no question it could use a little clean-up. But keep in mind it’s in Game Preview form, which means there are still tweaks to be made with it.

You can see the full comparison video below.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, as well as Early Access on PC.