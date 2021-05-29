PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tests New Weapon Skin Upgrade System

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is implementing a new cosmetic system that’ll allow players to upgrade their weapons’ skins. Naturally, with a new system like this that offers players a shot at better weapons, you’ll have to navigate some hurdles of in-game loot, currency, and loot boxes to get lucky enough to get what you’re looking for. The Weapon Skin Upgrade System is currently in testing on the PC version and has not fully released at this time.

The new system works by giving players the shot at earning materials that can be used to upgrade different skins. Those materials are found within Contraband Crates as well as some crates that are buyable with BP or through events. Inside of the crates are skins and other resources players will need for progressive cosmetics.

Upgrade new Progressive Skins using contraband and salvage with the new Weapon Skin Upgrade System. Learn all about how to upgrade the Gear Head Beryl here! pic.twitter.com/3rDFvbB4WI — PUBG (@PUBG) May 29, 2021

“Introducing the Weapon Skin Upgrade System. Level-up your weapon skins and add new features and styles to your weapon; keep an eye out for Contraband Crates in store (purchasable with G-Coin),” the PUBG team said about the new system. “Materials used to upgrade skins can be purchased or found with a low probability via certain crates purchasable with BP and through community events.”

Naturally, the easiest way to get those Contraband Crates is through G-Coin purchases which translates to real-world money being spent. They’re sold for 200 G-Coin each with a pack of 10 available for 1,800 G-Coin to offer a slight discount. The video above breaks down how the whole system works with visuals while the list below from the test server patch notes shows the numbers at play and what you can get from the crates.

Contraband Crates

Unboxing gives a chance to acquire the following weapon skins or materials: Upgradable weapon skins Ordinary weapon skin, special grade or above (Special, Rare, Elite, Epic) Schematics (Material) Polymer (Material)

10 Contraband Coupons are required to open a crate.

10 Scrap can be acquired from opening Contraband Crates using G-Coin. Scrap can be used to purchase items from the Scrap Shop.

Initial responses to the system appear to be mixed. Some praised the new feature as something new to work towards while others who want PUBG to stay more militant said it pushed the game more towards things like Fortnite and Apex Legends. There are also those who decried the addition of another G-Coin product to be purchased.

The system is currently in testing on the PC test servers.