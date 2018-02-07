PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox Update Adjusts Vehicle Damage

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One version will see some adjustments to the in-game vehicle damage as well as various bugfixes in the latest patch, PUBG Corp. announced.

Announced recently on the PUBG forums, the latest update for the Xbox One version is smaller compared to most, but the changes are still worth taking note of if you plan on traveling in or around vehicles. A bugfix for the game’s relatively new vaulting mechanic should also help streamline the use of the travel method by removing some problems that prevented players from vaulting over certain obstacles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox players, we have a new patch for you. It reverts the low vehicle damage to player introduced by the last patch and fixes several bugs. You can read the detailed patch notes here: https://t.co/nvag33sKcq — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) February 7, 2018

The full patch notes for the minor update that was referenced in the PUBG Help tweet above can be found below:

Gameplay

We received a lot of great feedback following the changes made to vehicle/player damage. We continue to tune and balance this element of gameplay, and are therefore reverting back to increased damage if a player is struck by a vehicle.

Bug fixes

Resolved an issue preventing players from vaulting over specific ledges and/or windows

The camera will now remain in the correct location following player death

Vehicles will no longer relocate to another position on the map after the player disembarks

Outside of the patch notes for the Xbox One version, a special Xbox One S bundle was recently revealed that capitalizes off of the game’s continued success on consoles with a $300 bundle. The deal includes a copy of PUBG with an Xbox One S to play it on alongside a 1TB hard drive for plenty of gaming space. A controller for the Xbox One S comes with the deal as well along with a two-week Xbox Live trial to give players a taste of the battle royale action. The bundle is scheduled to become available through all major retailers on Feb. 20 for $299.99, but you can preorder it now from Amazon.