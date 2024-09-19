PlayStation's New 30th Anniversary Collection Will Hurt the Wallets of PS1 Fans

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony has unveiled a lineup of PS1-inspired consoles, controllers, and accessories to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. Earlier this month, Sony outlined some of the plans that it had in store for the 30th birthday of PlayStation, but at the time didn't say anything about new hardware that would be coming about. Now, that has changed as a slew of new gear is slated to drop this year that

Shown in a new video, Sony shared that it will be releasing a PS5, PS5 Pro, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal that all resemble the color scheme of the original PlayStation console. This "30th Anniversary Collection" is perfect for those who grew up with the PS1 and is similar to the 20th anniversary console that was made for the PS4. Sony is selling the consoles in different bundles while the PS Portal and DualSense controllers will be purchaseable on their own.

You can get a look at all of these items in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection in the video here:

If you're excited about all of this new PlayStation hardware for yourself, you better be ready to buy it once it becomes available. Sony says that the 30th Anniversary Collection will be released in a little over two months on November 21st with pre-orders taking place next week on September 26th via PlayStation Direct. Sony has stressed that this collection will be "sold in highly limited supply" which means that most of what's on offer here should sell out in mere minutes. The PS5 Pro bundle, in particular, will only see a run of 12,300 units in total and will likely be the rarest item of the bunch.

For now, Sony hasn't shared just how much all of these items will actually cost. Whether or not they'll be more expensive than normal due to the limited nature of each remains to be seen. When and if we learn more on this front, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.