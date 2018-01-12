PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch Continue To Perform Strongly With Japanese Gamers In 2018

We’re just over a week into the New Year, and already Nintendo and Sony are leading by example when it comes to the sales success of their respective Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 hardware.

Media Create recently reported that both systems performed well for the first week of 2018, with the Nintendo Switch selling another 146,000 units, and the PlayStation 4 clearing out just over 91,000 units for the week.

That brings the total amount of Nintendo Switch systems sold to over 3.56 million in the Land of the Rising Sun, while both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro continue to be big hits. Meanwhile, the Xbox One sold a measly 190 systems, and the Xbox One X was even more anemic, with nine systems sold. You read that correctly.

As far as games go, Splatoon 2 led the post holiday charge for Nintendo, with another 117,000 copies sold, for a total of 1.88 million thus far. Super Mario Odyssey followed closely behind in second place, with 110,000 units sold and a total tally of 1.5 million; and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third, with nearly 83,000 copies sold and a total of 1.2 million.

You can see the full top twenty best sellers below, including sales for the week and total copies sold:

Splatoon 2 – Switch – 117, 840/1,882,709 Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 110, 816/1,508,148 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 82, 806/1,215,599 Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 69, 355/1,477,015 Mario Party: The Top 100 – 3DS – 51, 818/103,999 Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Sword/Magnum – 3DS – 34,565/465,985 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 31, 761/802,811 ARMS – Switch – 25, 374/339,328 1-2-Switch – Switch – 21, 104/371,033 Earth Defense Force 5 – PS4 – 19, 948/201,414 Kirby Battle Royale – 3DS – 14,561/139,564 Call of Duty: WWII – PS4 – 13, 305/362,209 Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 13, 208/357,703 Pokkén Tournament DX- Switch – 12,553/204,038 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Switch – 11,483/168,200 Minecraft: PS Vita Edition – PS Vita – 9,517/1,273,777 Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso – Switch – 9, 505/47,989 Snipperclips – Switch – 9,290/43,909 FIFA 18 – Switch – 8,915/71,698 Girls Mode 4 Star Stylist – 3DS – 8,639/119,777

The Nintendo Switch continues to dominate on all front, but there are a few surprises on the list, like Earth Defense Force 5, which is doing really well; and Call of Duty: WWII, which has a respectable 363,000 copies sold overseas.

We’ll see if Nintendo can maintain its lead as the months go on. Judging by this morning’s Nintendo Direct, however, we don’t see why it wouldn’t.