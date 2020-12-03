Amazon Promises to Replace Missing PS5 Consoles

✖

Last month, several Amazon customers in the UK received items like dog food and grills, rather than the PlayStation 5 that they had purchased from the company. While Amazon offered to refund those customers, this did little to comfort those that could no longer find the console from other retailers. Fortunately, it seems that Amazon has secured replacement consoles that can be sent out to those that received the wrong products. According to IGN, a letter has been sent out detailing the steps that must be taken. Following payment, customers will apparently receive the console within 14 days. Those fans will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief!

Given how difficult it is to secure a PS5 at the moment, this news is fairly surprising! The system is sold out everywhere, and restocks aren't likely to occur until sometime next year. Unfortunately, it seems that resellers are a big part of the problem, particularly in the UK, where groups like CrepChiefNotify have been using bots to snatch up consoles before anyone else can. PS5 consoles are going for more than double their MSRP on sites like Ebay, making the situation all the more frustrating.

At this time, it's not clear how the incorrect items were sent to customers. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that this has happened, as several Amazon customers in the UK also reported receiving bizarre items when purchasing a Nintendo Switch last year, including condoms, bed sheets, and more. Regarding the PS5, Amazon has not said whether or not foul-play was involved, but the fact that the company has been able to replace the consoles makes it seem more likely that this was some kind of mistake, rather than an act of maliciousness; tracking down actual replacements seems quite difficult!

Everyone else looking to get a PS5 this year will just have to be patient. All of the problems related to the console's availability have been frustrating, but it seems quite likely that those issues will be resolved next year. Fans might be tempted to pay a high price to resellers, but several of the console's biggest games are also available on PS4. For now, fans are better off waiting patiently, as it will pay off in the long run!

Are you happy that Amazon replaced the PS5 consoles for these customers? Have you had any luck securing a system?