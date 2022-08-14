PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored to Happen Just in Time for New Release

PlayStation 5 consoles are still proving quite difficult to come by for those who don't yet have one of the consoles, but for those who are still looking and those who are also planning on picking up a new release coming this week, you may be in luck. Another PlayStation 5 restock is rumored to take place this coming weekend at GameStop during which we'll see the PlayStation 5 consoles bundled with Madden NFL 23, the newest Madden game scheduled to launch on August 19th. Those bundles unfortunately come loaded with more than just the console and the game, however, so they may not be quite as attractive for would-be buyers unless you're fine with everything they include.

News of this next PlayStation 5 restock rumored to happen soon comes from the Cheap Ass Gamer Twitter account which said that the restock will supposedly take place on August 20th. It'll be at GameStop which means that like past restocks of this kind, you'll have to be a Pro Member if you want to take part.

News: GameStop Stores Will Have PS5 Bundles on Saturday on the 20th for Pro Members. The Disc Bundle includes Madden 2023, an extra controller and the System. Digital Only System Bundles include the system, extra controller and a $70 PSN Card. pic.twitter.com/jtM9ZR6ihC — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) August 14, 2022

A product sheet was shared in the same tweet that first alerted people to the potential restock. The first bundle is supposedly going to come with a disc-compatible PlayStation 5, a DualSense controller in the buyer's choice of color, and Madden NFL 23. The second two bundles are for the digital version of the PlayStation 5. The first of those digital bundles comes with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Horizon Forbidden West, a purple DualSense controller, and a $70 PlayStation Store card. The third bundle contains the same minus Horizon Forbidden West. Those two obviously don't contain Madden NFL 23, but the $70 card will get you started with whatever game you're looking for be that Madden or something else.

As far as bundles go, these offerings (particularly the third one) are far from the more egregious ones we've seen in the past. Limited availability and the in-store nature of these bundles will naturally limit how accessible the deals are, but perhaps some of those looking to get the new Madden game and a PlayStation 5 will get some use out of this restock.