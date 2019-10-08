PlayStation 5 User Interface Details Revealed

One interesting part of the PlayStation 5 its owners can expect to see isn’t the final version of the physical console or what games will look like when they’re played on the device. Those details will of course be intriguing to hear about, but a new discussion about Sony’s next console revealed on Tuesday that it’ll also have a totally revamped user interface. Players will see more about their games than ever before on the PlayStation 5, according to a discussion between Wired and Sony.

Wired spoke to the PlayStation company about its plans for the PlayStation 5 and shared many interesting details about the 2020 console. While talks of the new solid-state drive and how it’ll change the way games were installed looked at some of the under-the-hood parts of the PlayStation 5, the user interface discussion dealt with a facet of the console user will spend much more time looking at.

Speaking to the PlayStation 5’s system architect Mark Cerny, Wired learned about the ways the new console’s user interface will appear differently than it does now to display more information and give players a better idea of what’s going on in their games.

“Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don’t want the player to have to boot the game, see what’s up, boot the game, see what’s up,” Cerny told Wired. “Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like.”

Though Wired did see some physical parts of the PlayStation 5 such as a quick look at the devkit and a controller that resembles the DualShock 4 but is said to have a number of impressive upgrades, the updated user interface wasn’t among the things that were revealed. Wired said Cerny responded to multiple questions with an answer saying “We’ll talk more about it another time,” so we’ll have to wait until later to see what this user interface will look like.

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release late in 2020, and we now know for sure that the console will go by that name.