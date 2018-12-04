PlayStation Classic’s Early Reactions Are Certainly Mixed

The PlayStation Classic, Sony’s plug-and-play system with 20 hit titles included, has officially begun arriving on store shelves. And while some fans can’t wait to dive into the nostalgia, a lot of folks — including critics — have mixed feelings about it.

Sony’s system reportedly has a number of problems with it, including some games playing in PAL, causing slight delays; a plainly installed menu; lacking controllers without DualShock functionality; and some game choices that could have easily been replaced by others. You can check out some of the first-day reactions to the system below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I actually like the #PlayStationClassic — Reece (@_reece_8) December 4, 2018

Congrats @Sony you got me to drop a hundred bucks on what has already proven to be garbage. This #PlayStationClassic does the bare minimum and your PAL copy of Tekken is barely playable. Blatant Cash grab, I wish I could return this thing. #greed #NintendoDidItBetter — Eldon Russell (@NecrosisDJ) December 4, 2018

#playstationclassic launching without Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is like if the #SNES classic launched without Super Metroid. oof. — 🥞 Pancake Mix ⚓ (@PancakeMix85) December 4, 2018

I remember way back in the day when I was a child & I got the last PlayStation Circuit City had. I was so happy & ever since that day PlayStation has held a very special place in my heart. So, when I heard they were coming out with a #PlayStationClassic I knew I had to have it! pic.twitter.com/Ru9Tw14dpx — Bex (@REBECCA3133) December 4, 2018

Playstation (Japan) turns 24 today. Oh yeah, and that abomination of a mini retro console, the Playstation Classic is out in stores today. #PlayStationClassic @Playstation #Playstation — nextleveltaken (@nextleveltaken) December 3, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see how sales of the system do over the holidays with mixed opinions. But for some, it’s just the nostalgic boost they need to get them through the new year. We’ll let you know how the system fares as time goes on.

The PlayStation Classic is available now at retailers. If you prefer, there’s always hunting down an original PlayStation system as well…