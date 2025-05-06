New GTA 6 Trailer Features Revamped Version of GTA: Vice City Character

The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has finally dropped, giving players their best look yet at the next game in the long-running franchise. While the first trailer introduced players to Lucia Caminos, this one gave us a more in-depth look at her partner in crime and love, Jason Duval. It’s not a lengthy trailer, but it shows off several side characters during its runtime. That seemingly includes the return of a long-time fan-favorite from the 3D Universe.

At around the 2:10 mark in the second GTA 6 trailer, we see a commercial for the Leonida version of Ammu-Nation. The popular weapon store has been in every Grand Theft Auto game since GTA 3, but it’s the name of the store that likely made veteran fans’ ears perk up. The man in the commercial calls it “Phil’s Ammu-Nation.” This could be a random man named Phil, but it seems much more likely that Rockstar is bringing back Phil Cassidy for GTA 6.

Now, it’s important to note that most characters from the 3D Universe have not made the jump to the HD Universe. Rockstar has explicitly said the two universes are not connected, but we have seen a few favorites make the jump. Mostly, we see references to characters like Candy Suxx or OG Loc, though Lazlow made a memorable reappearance in GTA 5. It appears Rockstar is looking to capture that same magic in bringing Cassidy back.

Veteran fans will remember that the last time we chronologically saw Phil Cassidy in Grand Theft Auto 3, he was missing one of his arms. The character in the trailer still has both arms, so it’s clear this version of Cassidy didn’t travel to Nicaragua.

What’s strange about this is that Cassidy was a grown adult in 1984 in the 3D Universe. We know this because he appears in GTA: Vice City Stories and helps Vic Vance take on the Mendez Brothers. If we give Rockstar the benefit of the doubt and assume Phil was 18 in Vice City Stories, he would be 59 by the time GTA 6 takes place (assuming it’s set in the modern day).

Modern technology has certainly helped people live longer and healthier, but the character in the commercial doesn’t appear to be nearing his sixties. With that in mind, this may be Phil’s son or a relative. Either that, or the rebooted version of Phil Cassidy wasn’t born in the ’60s. Regardless, it’s great to see that Rockstar is bringing back a version of another memorable GTA character after how well-received Lazlow’s appearance was in GTA 5.