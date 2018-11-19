PlayStation Classic Rating Warns Of Phallic-Shaped Demons And “Bubby’s Sticky Love Nest”

It’s not often we get ratings for hardware, but when that hardware comes with pre-downloaded games, well, then the fine folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) — the self-regulatory organization responsible for rating games in North America — have to issue a rating.

For Sony Interactive Entertainment’s upcoming PlayStation Classic, the ESRB has dished out an “M” for “Mature” rating and a general warning of “Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Strong Lyrics, and Violence.”

It also providea the following “rating summary” for the plug-and-play piece of hardware that warns of adultery, some questionably shaped demons, and Bubby and his infamous love nest.

“This is a compilation of 20 Playstation titles that include action/adventure games; puzzles; and fighting, role-playing, and survival-horror games. In a handful of games, players use pistols, machine guns, and rifles to kill enemy creatures and human characters from third- or first-person perspectives; one game depicts players killing police officers from an overhead view. Blood is depicted as characters are shot and killed. A few games depict impalements as well as decapitation/dismemberment, resulting in large blood stains on the ground and underneath bodies. The compilation also includes some sexual material: dialogue that states, “Bubby’s got a sticky love nest…” and “My brother knows I’m b*nging his wife…”; demons with phallic-shaped heads and/or vulva-shaped torsos. The words “sh*t” and “as*hole” appear in the game; one song contains the word “f**k.”

As the rating notes, the PlayStation Classic comes packing 20 different PlayStation titles, which explains its elaborate and diverse rating, which may just be the best rating of 2018.

For those that don’t know: The PlayStation Classic features the following titles:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

PlayStation Classic is poised to release next month on December 3, priced at $99.99 USD. And going off this rating, if you were thinking about picking the nostalgic product up this holiday season for a child, you may want to give that rating summary another look. Unlike Nintendo’s similar nostalgic SNES and NES products, the PlayStation Classic comes loaded with some serious mature heat.