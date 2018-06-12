Watch PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase Live

Sony’s E3 2018 presentation for PlayStation is about to begin, and it has some huge shoes to fill after last year’s showing! It’s going to be a huge year for PS4 and PS VR, so you guys won’t want to miss a single moment of this briefing. Tune in above and watch it all live!

So what can you expect from Sony’s presentation this year? Sony has confirmed that it’s going to be focusing on quality over quantity this year, departing from the traditional video game reveal blowout, and opting instead to focus on its heaviest hitters and exclusives. Expect some huge reveals and new footage for games like Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Spider-Man.

Spider-Man

“Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.”

Ghost of Tsushima

“The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.”

Death Stranding

“What people are playing today in open-world action games, or linear action games, it will compare naturally to them,” Kojima says of Death Stranding. “It will feel familiar. But after an hour or two of playing, you will start to feel something different, something new that you haven’t played. The story is about connections, what you call ‘strands’ in psychology – how people are connected.”

The Last of Us Part II

“The Last of Us Part II is an upcoming action-adventure survival horror video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4. It was announced at the PlayStation Experience event in December 2016, and serves as the sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us (source).”

All of these games are still largely mysteries to us. Sit back, relax, and prepare to have your mind blown! Don’t forget to check back to the ComicBook.com/gaming home page throughout the week, as we’ll have all of the latest E3 breaking news and hands-on previews waiting for you.