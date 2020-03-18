PlayStation Fans Are Divided on PS5 Specs

The PS5 becomes more of a reality every day it seems, but especially after today, when Mark Cerny pulled the curtain off the new hardware for a special live stream. During the stream, the full specs were revealed for Sony‘s new console, followed by a thorough explanation of each part of the console’s design, why that decision was made, and what it bring’s to the table in regards to a true next-generation console. As you might expect, fans definitely had some thoughts on the console’s specs and Sony’s presentation overall, and we’ve rounded up some of the biggest reactions to the news starting on the next slide. Before we get started though, let’s take a look at the system’s actual specifications.

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

As you might expect, it didn’t take long for the PS5 Xbox Series X comparisons to start. That’s going to come up a lot, so here are the Xbox Series X specs for context.

CPU: 8X Zen 2 Cores at 3.8-GHz

GPU: 12 TFLOPs,

GPU Architecture: AMD RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6

Internal Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB 3.2 external HDD support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

