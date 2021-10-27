PlayStation Fans Were Not Happy With Today’s State of Play

Earlier today, PlayStation streamed a new State of Play presentation, and fans were underwhelmed, to say the least. The 20-minute video mostly centered on smaller games coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with the day’s biggest announcement being a new entry in Square Enix’s Star Ocean series. While some of the featured games show promise, many fans have argued that they would have garnered more positive reception had they been released as individual trailers. Essentially, fans were hoping to see something that lived up to the hype of a State of Play presentation, and most seem to think this one didn’t deliver.
Fortunately, the future looks pretty bright for PlayStation! This year is quickly coming to a close, and 2022 will see the release of major first-party games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. Those future releases won’t make fans happy in the meantime, but those hoping to see some big, exciting PlayStation exclusives won’t have to wait too much longer.
