PlayStation “Under $10” Sale Offering Huge Hits for Tiny Prices

It’s Friday, which means it’s time to spend all weekend playing new releases like We Happy Few, Dead Cells, Madden NFL 19, Overcooked 2, Banner Saga 3, and Flipping Death, or catch up on your 2018 backlog. And if you want to add to your backlog, Sony is helping you out.

That’s right another Flash Sale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dubbed “Deals Under $10” the new Flash Sale offers up over 300 games all under $10. Included in these 300-plus titles is over 100 PlayStation 4 games, which packs both AAA hits and critical indie darlings and everything in between.

And as with any Flash Sale, you’ll want to act fast before Sony pulls the plug. And given that the fall rush is almost upon us, I’m sure your wallet will appreciate you taking care of it with some nice sales.

So without further ado, here are the highlights of the sale:

PS4

Red Faction II — $3.79 — Save 75%

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition — $5.99 — Save 85%

Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7.49 — Save 75%

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $9.99 — Save 75%

Destroy All Humans — $5.99 — Save 70%

Star Wars Battlefront II: Ultimate Edition — $7.49 — Save 75%

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $4.99 — Save 75%

Grow Up — $3.99 — Save 60%

Black the Fall — $8.99 — Save 40%

Fe — $9.99 — Save 50%

Pyre — $7.99 — Save 60%

Red Faction — $3.79 — Save 75%

Bastion — $5.99 — Save 60%

Lords of the Fallen — $3.99 — Save 80%

Song of the Deep — $3.74 — Save 75%

Transistor — $4.99 — Save 75%

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $5.99 — Save 80%

Personally, I can’t recommend Fe enough if you’re looking for a recently-released smaller game. It’s one of my favorite games this year, and is perhaps has the best soundtrack of any release this year, and is easily also one of the most relaxing and heart-warming experiences of 2018. 2017’s Pyre is also another a great option, as is any Supergiant Games title in the sale.

PS3

BioShock — $3.99 — Save 60%

Borderlands 2 — $3.99 — Save 60%

Borderlands — $2.99 — Save 70%

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel — $5.99 — Save 70%

Dragon Age: Origins — $4.99 — Save 75%

Dragon Age II — $4.99 — Save 75%

Dead Space: Ultimate Edition — $6.74 — Save 75%

Dead Space 2: Ultimate Edition — $7.49 — Save 75%

Dead Space 3: Ultimate Edition — $7.49 — Save 75%

XCOM: Enemy Within — $5.99 — Save 80%

Mirror’s Edge — $3.74 — Save 75%

BioShock 2 — $3.99 — Save 60%

BioShock Infinite — $5.99 — Save 70%

Deus Ex: Human Revolution — $3.99 — Save 80%

DMC Devil May Cry — $4.99 — Save 75%

Just Cause 2 — $2.99 — Save 85% (Ultimate Edition $4.99)

Mafia II — $7.49 — Save 75%

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men — $2.99 — Save 80$

Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days — $2.99 — Save 80%

Spec Ops: The Line — $5.99 — Save 80%

You can’t go wrong with almost every PS3 game on sale, especially the ones listed above. From BioShock, to Dead Space, to Borderlands, some of the best series are on heavy discounts, as well as some of the generation’s best one-off games, like Spec Ops: The Line.

PS Vita

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc — $5.99 — Save 70%

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair — $5.99 — Save 70%

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls — $8.99 — Save 70%

Chrono Trigger — $4.99 — Save 50%

Bastion — $5.99 — Save 60%

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $2.39 — Save 70%

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz — $7.99 – Save 20%

If you haven’t already check out the Danganronpa series, then now is as good of a time as ever. A murder-mystery visual novel series will off-put many of you, but it shouldn’t, because it’s a true gem of a franchise. Obviously, you can’t go wrong with Chrono Trigger either. Meanwhile, Bastion is one of the best indie games of last generation and Super Monkey Ball is simply life.