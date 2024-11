PlayStation Flash Sale Live With Almost 200 Discounts

Like so many Friday this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment has just announced and went live with a brand-new PlayStation Store Flash Sale to help you pick up some games you may have missed for dirt cheap.

The new Flash Sale features over 190 games with hefty discounts, and includes both coveted and critically-acclaimed indies and big, AAA to lose hours upon hours playing.

If this is your first PlayStation Store Flash Sale, all you need to know is to act quick if you want something. The sale doesn’t last long, hence the word “flash.”

Here’s a quick highlight of the sale, or in other words, the games and prices most worthy of your attention:

PlayStation 4

Bloodborne — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Bloodborne The Old Hunters — $5.99 — Save 70 percent

Bloodborne The Complete Edition Bundle — $12.24 — Save 65 percent

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — $19.99 — Save 60 percent

Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack — $10.04 — Save 33 percent

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut — $5.99 — Save 80 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past — $2.99 — Save 70 percent

Torment: Tides of Numenera — $19.99 — Save 60 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Outlast 2 — $8.99 — Save 70 percent

The Escapists 2 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $5.99 — Save 80 percent

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

Thumper — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

Child of Light — $3.74 — Save 75 percent

Children of Zodriacs — $10.79 — Save 40 percent

Crypt of the Necrodancer — $2.99 — Save 80 percent

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition — $29.69 — Save 67 percent

South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $19.69 — Save 67 percent

South Park: The Stick of Truth — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Star Trek: Bridge Crew — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Black The Fall — $8.99 — Save 40 percent

AER: Memories of Old — $5.99 — Save 60 percent

Day of the Tentacle Remastered — $4.49 — Save 70 percent

Grim Fandago Remastered — $2.99 — Save 80 percent

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition — $5.99 — Save 80 percent

Lords of the Fallen — $3.99 — Save 80 percent

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition — $57.49 — Save 50 percent

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun — $19.99 — Save 60 percent

The Surge — $12.49 — Save 75 percent

Valliant Hearts The Great War — $3.74 — Save 75 percent

PlayStation 3

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut — $5.99 — Save 80 percent

Castlevania: SoTN — $4.99 — Save 50 percent

Mega Man Legends — $2.99 — Save 70 percent

Mega Man Legends 2 — $2.99 — Save 70 percent

Silent Hill — $2.99 — Save 50 percent

Suikoden IV — $4.99 — Save 50 percent

Suikoden III — $4.99 — Save 50 percent

Suikoden II — $4.99 — Save 50 percent

Suikoden — $2.99 — Save 50 percent

God Hand — $2.99 — Save 70 percent

Dino Crisis — $2.99 — Save 50 percent

Dino Crisis 2 — $2.99 — Save 50 percent

DmC Devil May Cry Ultimate Edition — $13.49 — Save 80 percent

Pocket Fighter — $2.99 — Save 50 percent

Tomb Raider — $1.99 — Save 90 percent

Tomb Raider III — $0.89 — Save 85 percent

Just Cause 2 — 2.99 — Save 85 percent

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men — $2.99 — Save 80 percent

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days — $2.99 — Save 80 percent

Sleeping Dogs: Digital Edition — $2.99 — Save 80 percent

There’s a ton of other PS3 sales, mostly PS2 or PS1 classics, so if that’s your thing then be sure to peep the PS3 section of the sale.

PlayStation Vita