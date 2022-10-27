PlayStation's Best Steam Games Go on Sale for Limited Time

A handful of the best PlayStation games that have been released on PC in recent years are now sizably discounted on Steam. Over the course of 2022, Sony has made a greater initiative than ever before to bring titles like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted 4, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC. And while these PC releases don't look like they're going to slow down at any point soon, Steam has now discounted some of the biggest PlayStation games we've seen on the platform until this point.

As of this writing, four popular games that have been published by PlayStation on PC have received notable discounts. These sales range from 20% off all the way up to 75%. Unfortunately, not every PlayStation title that is purchasable on Steam has been included in this promotion, but likely the two biggest releases have been. Specifically, God of War has now been discounted to $39.99 while Marvel's Spider-Man, which only launched on PC a little over a month ago, has been cut to $47.99.

As for the other two games that have been put on sale via Steam, they happen to include Days Gone and Helldivers. Days Gone is now retailing for only $19.99, which is a discount of 60% from its usual price. Lastly, Helldivers has seen its price lowered by 75% and is now a mere $4.99.

As mentioned, Sony is only going to continue to bring more games to PC and Steam over time, so we'll surely see more sales of this nature in the future. In fact, Sackboy: A Big Adventure just happened to release on Steam today and follows last week's launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be ending 2022 on a high note for PlayStation when it comes to PC next month on November 18th.

Are you going to look to snag any of these PlayStation games on Steam now that they have been marked down? And what do you think about Sony's continued investment in this space?