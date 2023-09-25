GameStop Sale Includes One of PlayStation's Best Games for $2.99

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of the best PlayStation games ever made is on sale for just $2.99, courtesy of GameStop. Ever since PlayStation got into the gaming space it's been creating compelling exclusive content to allure consumers to its various consoles. It really hit its stride during the PS4 era, shipping several games that could hold their own in a debate about the greatest games of their respective generation. Whether it's Bloodborne, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, Marvel's Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, or Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, PlayStation fans ate good during the PS4 generation. Unfortunately, not all of these games are dirt cheap via GameStop, but one is.

The only catch is that the deal is for a pre-owned copy of the game. This isn't a problem as GameStop has a guarantee all pre-owned games function as intended or your money back, however, if you only buy brand new games with their brand new game smell, then this deal won't tickle your fancy. If you don't mind this though, you can nab a PS4 copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for just $2.99. In fact, if you're a GameStop Pro member you can nab it for a tiny bit cheaper at $2.84.

Released on May 10, 2016 via Naughty Dog and PlayStation, Uncharted 4 is the cap to Nathan Drake's story, which began on the PS3. One of the best-selling PS4 games, it matched commercial success with critical success, garnering a 93 on Metacritic. Alongside the likes of Inside and Overwatch, it is considered one of the very best games of its year, if not the top dog.

"Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves," reads an official blurb about the game on the PlayStation Store. "With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he's willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the deal is available for. This could be a permanent price, if so there's no rush. Whatever the case, it's a dirt cheap price point for a game you can't buy digitally anymore on the PlayStation Store.