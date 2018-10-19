PlayStation Unveils New Official Gaming Lounge Home Collection

Today, Pbteen and Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new and officially licensed PlayStation collection of home furnishings and décor designed to transform your living area into the ultimate PlayStation-branded gaming lounge.

The exclusively designed collection is inspired by the classic and sacred PlayStation symbols, as well as the current aesthetic of the PlayStation 4.

The collection includes furniture, lighting, functional storage, organization solutions, and decorative accessories to trick your room into a gaming lounge worthy of the PlayStation gods.

“This partnership with PBteen, a company known for its stylish design that resonates with the youth market, is a perfect complement to the PlayStation brand,” said Asad Qizilbash, Vice President of Marketing, SIE. “There’s an impeccable attention to detail within each piece of the collection that PlayStation fans will truly appreciate, delivering a fun and personal way to decorate their gaming space.”

The following product description of the collection is provided:

“PBteen Collection Inspired by PlayStation is designed with a dark color palette of black, grays, and deep metallic accents with a focus on sleek shapes and silhouettes to create a complete gaming lounge for single or multi-player gaming sessions.”

“The Media Console Inspired by PlayStation and Lounge Table Inspired by PlayStation feature clean lines with a high-gloss black finish and matte black metal legs, designed to keep your gaming accessories organized. The collection includes the following standout pieces.

“The Bean Bag Inspired by PlayStation has a unique triangular shape with added support for gaming and lounging, and features a pattern comprised of alternating iconic PlayStation symbols and logo on black suede and charcoal tweed fabric.

“Rounding out the collection, the black acrylic Icons Wall Light Inspired by PlayStation functions as a striking wall decor, while illuminating a multi-colored display of the iconic geometric shapes from PlayStation: triangle, circle, cross, and square.”

Jennifer Kellor, President of PBteen, added the following about the announcement:

“PlayStation’s reputation as key innovator in the interactive and digital entertainment space made them the perfect partner for an exclusive gaming-inspired collection. We saw a need to develop gaming lounge pieces that are functional, stylish and of the utmost quality for the entire family to enjoy.”

To learn more about the collection, as well as to shop for its pieces, click here.

Source: Business Wire