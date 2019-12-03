PlayStation Gets Guinness World Record for Being the Best-Selling Console Brand

Sony is celebrating 25 years of PlayStation today on December 3rd after the first console in the lineup originally released back in 1994, and it’s received an award to commemorate the occasion. The company was given the Guinness World Records award for being the “best-selling videogame home console brand ever,” according to the plaque which was received and publicized on social media today. This award is based on numbers from VGChartz which estimates that there have been 450.19 million PlayStation hardware units sold throughout the history of the console.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan and former CEO Ken Kutaragi received the award while attending an event in Tokyo that honored the success of PlayStation. The description of the award found on the plaque certifies Sony’s success as the best-selling home console brand while referencing the numbers mentioned above that have been tallied from 1994 when the console first released to November 7, 2019, when the final numbers were considered.

We’re thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR. And it’s all thanks to you 💙 pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019

In a post shared on the PlayStation Blog recently where Ryan looked back at the success of Sony’s consoles, the CEO referenced some of Sony’s past accomplishments prior to being honored by the Guinness World Records award.

“On December 3, 1994 – 25 years ago this week – the first PlayStation made its global debut in Japan,” Ryan said in the post that looked back on 25 years of PlayStation. “Starting from a humble beginning as an upstart within Sony, Ken Kutaragi and team delivered on a vision to elevate video games as a form of entertainment that everyone could enjoy, and to make a platform for game developers to express their creativity. The original PlayStation sold 100,000 units in Japan on its first day and went on to become the first-ever home console to surpass 100 million units sold globally.”

While the history of PlayStation is being celebrated today, Sony’s also looking ahead to the release of the PlayStation 5 which is due out in holiday 2020. There’s been a lot of talk about the PlayStation 5 recently as its details and specs are discussed occasionally and speculated on much more frequently, and recent conversations have focused on the unique looking devkits that surfaced online.

It’s probably a safe bet that we’ll hear something else from Sony today about the PlayStation, but if not, expect to hear more about the PlayStation 5 as we move closer to its release date.